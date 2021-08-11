Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce sales of $676.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $696.60 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,808. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

