Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 135,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,147. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

