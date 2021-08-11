Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

