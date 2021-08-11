Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $492.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 116,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

