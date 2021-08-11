Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.19. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Xilinx by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Xilinx by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 89.7% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $146.61. 23,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

