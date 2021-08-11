Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report $49.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.15 million and the lowest is $43.90 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $218.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $242.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.41 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after buying an additional 186,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

