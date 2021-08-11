Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.82 Million

Analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post $38.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Vericel posted sales of $32.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $170.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCEL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $44.84. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,775. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.95 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29. Vericel has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $68.94.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $150,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.