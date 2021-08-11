Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%.

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. 106,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

