Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Angi reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Angi by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $10.81 on Friday. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -135.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

