Zacks: Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,387,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 692,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 198,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 359.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUTH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.73.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

