Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 588,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,652. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion and a PE ratio of -68.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

