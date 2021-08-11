Zacks: Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.27 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.