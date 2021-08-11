Zacks: Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.27 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

