Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SFBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

