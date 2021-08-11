Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

