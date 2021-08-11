Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.74

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.74 and last traded at $134.61, with a volume of 6569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.05.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Argus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

