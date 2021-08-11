Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 9.9%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 4,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 615,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAO. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

