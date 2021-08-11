YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Reaches $116,934.52

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $116,934.52 and approximately $240.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,500.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.07015021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.59 or 0.01334584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00372674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00135104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.75 or 0.00599449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00343156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.04 or 0.00299013 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

