Yap Stone (YAP) One Day Volume Tops $11,701.00

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Yap Stone has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Yap Stone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Yap Stone has a total market capitalization of $272,464.51 and $11,701.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yap Stone alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00865172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00109496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00153101 BTC.

Yap Stone Coin Profile

YAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity . Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Yap Stone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yap Stone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yap Stone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yap Stone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yap Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yap Stone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.