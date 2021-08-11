XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $106.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen from $169.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $86.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,171,280 shares of company stock worth $427,631,086. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

