XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $106.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen from $169.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.
XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.
Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $86.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,171,280 shares of company stock worth $427,631,086. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
