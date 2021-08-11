XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Get XOMA alerts:

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $31.65 on Friday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $356.70 million, a P/E ratio of 166.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.