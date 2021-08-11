Xiotri (XIOT) Market Cap Tops $706,626.55

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Xiotri has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for $159.94 or 0.00343656 BTC on major exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $706,626.55 and $32,346.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00882292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00112466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00150318 BTC.

About Xiotri

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

