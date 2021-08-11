WP Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. 11,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.04. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

