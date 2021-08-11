WP Advisors LLC Buys 252 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.13. 54,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,099. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

