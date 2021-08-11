WP Advisors LLC Buys 2,349 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 49,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 127,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. 1,700,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $259.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.