WP Advisors LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 85.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.67. 181,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $407.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

