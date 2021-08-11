Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 4.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.68. 84,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,272,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

