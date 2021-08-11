Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $167,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $455,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,504.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,513.82. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.