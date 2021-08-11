Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

