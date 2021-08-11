Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $483.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

