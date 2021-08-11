Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vale by 236.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 38.4% in the second quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 193,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,816 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vale by 17.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $799,000. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of VALE opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale SA

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

