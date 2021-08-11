Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.