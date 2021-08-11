Wolverine World Wide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,723% compared to the average volume of 133 call options.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWW shares. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

NYSE:WWW opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.