Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 2.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $132.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $132.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

