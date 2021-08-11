Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 2.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after buying an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Copart by 66.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,091,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,521,000 after buying an additional 434,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,952. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.61 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

