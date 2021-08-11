WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

