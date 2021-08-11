William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Benefitfocus in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $12.10 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $401.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.