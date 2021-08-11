William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Gogo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42. Gogo has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gogo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

