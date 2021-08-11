WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $2.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.10 on Friday. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

