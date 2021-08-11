WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.40. 4,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 2.11.
WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
