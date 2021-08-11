Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 407.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

