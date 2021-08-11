Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 446.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

