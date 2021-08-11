Western Financial Corporation Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 84.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $709.30. 172,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,082,781. The stock has a market cap of $702.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.76, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $653.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.72.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

