Western Financial Corporation Takes $435,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 121.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 233.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $15.50 on Wednesday, reaching $601.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,442. The firm has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $631.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

