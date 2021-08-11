Western Financial Corporation Makes New $261,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,338,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,592,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 68.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter.

COMT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,382. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.