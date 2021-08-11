Western Financial Corporation Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in MSCI were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $631.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,743. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $635.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $545.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.