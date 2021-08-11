Western Financial Corporation Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,550. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

