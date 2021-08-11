Western Financial Corporation Has $766,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Western Financial Corporation raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in KLA were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.34. 7,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,713. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

