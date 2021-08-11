Western Financial Corporation Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,956,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,450 shares of company stock valued at $38,134,773 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $666.59. 2,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $640.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

