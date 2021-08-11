Western Financial Corporation Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 68.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $709.30. 172,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,082,781. The stock has a market cap of $702.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.76, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $653.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.72.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

