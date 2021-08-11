Western Financial Corporation Buys 207 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.31. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.